Mohammed bin Rashid receives leaders participating in World Government Summit

In presence of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his accompanying delegation to the summit.

The meeting discussed the progressive cooperation relations between the two countries on various levels.

Secretary Perry praised the level of organisation at the WGS in which a number of world experts, decision makers, researchers, and executives get together to discuss the development of government work as a much needed joint international effort for the benefit of mankind.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also received the Mauritanian President Mohammad Ould Abdel Aziz and his accompanying delegation to the summit. His Highness discussed with his guest developing bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

For his part, President Abdel Aziz thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for the invitation to participate in the WGS.

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed received the Chinese President’s special envoy Wang Zhigang, the Minister of Science and Technology in People's Republic of China, who conveyed wishes of success to the leadership of the UAE in becoming a driver for government work excellence.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed received the Prime Minister of Estonia, Juri Ratas, and his accompanying delegation to the summit and discussed with him developing relations between the UAE and Estonia and the exchange of expertise in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Sheikh Mohammed also received Prof. Klaus Schwab, the founder of the CEO of the World Economic Forum, WEF, who applauded the growth of the WGS event and the huge efforts that the UAE exerts in the field of driving positive change in government work.

In presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also received Saad Al Hariri, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, and his accompanying delegation to the summit.

Prime Minister Hariri thanked his host for the invitation to attend the summit and lauded the development the UAE has attained thanks to the wise vision of its wise leadership.

Additionally, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director and Chairperson of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who praised the robustness of UAE’s economy and the continuous progress in the business and financial sector.

IMF’s Lagarde also pointed out the success of UAE’s plans to empower women and encourage them to take on high profile positions in the public and private sectors.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the World Government Summit; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department in addition to a number of ministers.