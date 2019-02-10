Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Imran Khan and discussed with him cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.

They also reviewed the existing cooperation between the two sides in the political, economic, development domains and the two countries' desire to promote them into wide horizons.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at developing ties between the two countries out of the two sides' keenness on diversifying and expanding them to include all sectors. They exchange views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed received Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday at the Amiri Flight airport on his arrival. He was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Minister Asad Umar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, were present from the UAE side.