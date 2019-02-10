Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri Decree re-organising "Ajman Teachers and Parents Council"

The decree, which will be in force from its date of issuance, stipulates the amendment of Articles 6 and 7 of Emiri Decree No.25 for 2017, as follows: Article 6 - The Organisation of the Council The council was formed as per an Emiri decree, will be headed by a president and will have a minimum of five members, including a vice president. The president must be an Emirati known for efficiency and expertise.

Article 7 - The Council’s Meetings The council will hold its meetings at least four times per year upon the invitation of the president, or the vice president if the president is absent. The meetings will take place with the approval of the majority of the council’s members, including the president or vice president.

The related Emiri Decree No.15 for 2018 is to be cancelled, and any text that contradicts this decree will be revoked as well.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and to be circulated to all relevant authorities.