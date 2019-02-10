German Minister commends UAE’s digital transformation on visit to SAP MENA

One of more than 900 Germany-headquartered companies in the UAE, SAP supports bilateral trade between the two countries reaching 15.4 billion Euros, according to the German Federal Foreign Office.

Senior officials from the German government delegation and SAP emphasised that the UAE and Germany share a culture of government-led digital transformation and innovation.

SAP is implementing a 5-year US$200 million UAE investment plan, and is the first business applications provider to go live and onboard customers on its UAE public cloud data center SAP is also the Expo 2020 Dubai Innovative Enterprise Software Partner to personalise experiences for a projected 25 million visits.

Supporting the workforce of the future, SAP’s Training and Development Institute has upskilled the next generation of talent. Since 2013, more than 2,330 previously un- or underemployed participants have graduated as SAP Certified Associate Consultants through the Young Professional and Dual Study Programmes in the Middle East North Africa region and have found a job in SAP’s eco-system.

The Winnovate initiative has also fostered impactful innovation through facilitating coaching and workshops at organisations for over 400 winnovators.