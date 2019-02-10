Emirates Post commemorates silver jubilee of ECSSR

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Mohammad Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Emirates Post is committed to supporting national institutions and we are proud to issue this commemorative stamp to celebrate 25 successful years of the ECSSR's continuous accomplishments, innovation, and leadership, which contributed significantly to our country’s prosperity."

The stamp is available for purchase at all Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres across the UAE from Sunday, 10th February. The first-day sheet is available at a cost of AED4 whereas the stamp itself will cost AED3.