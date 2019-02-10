Emirates Post commemorates silver jubilee of ECSSR

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 3:41 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research’s (ECSSR) silver jubilee. The special-edition stamp celebrates the significant accomplishments of the think tank, which has cemented its position since its inception 25 years ago, and supports the plans and vision of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Mohammad Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, "Emirates Post is committed to supporting national institutions and we are proud to issue this commemorative stamp to celebrate 25 successful years of the ECSSR's continuous accomplishments, innovation, and leadership, which contributed significantly to our country’s prosperity."
 
The stamp is available for purchase at all Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres across the UAE from Sunday, 10th February. The first-day sheet is available at a cost of AED4 whereas the stamp itself will cost AED3.