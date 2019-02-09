ERC inaugurates Sheikha Fatima water supply project in Mauritania

The project is part of ERC's development initiatives in the 'Year of Tolerance', and will benefit 500,000 people. It also includes drilling of 85 solar-powered artesian wells as well as the building of water storage tanks.

Last year, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and ERC Honorary President, and the "Mother of the UAE" donated AED10 million to carry out development projects in countries facing humanitarian and development challenges, especially in the health, education and water resources.

Part of this amount will be spent in Mauritania on the launch of the water project which will benefit Guidimaka, Assaba, Trarza, and Gorgol regions. In addition to this, the Sheikha Fatima Centre for Motherhood and Childhood will be established in the capital city of Nouakchott, benefiting 100,000 people.

Sheikha Fatima projects in Mauritania included the construction of additional annexes in a number of underprivileged families' houses, and the construction of two primary schools and providing them with schools supplies.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that these vital projects in Mauritania were carried out under the guidance and follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE saying that the water project contributes to the development of the Mauritanian society economically and socially, and alleviate their suffering.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of an ERC delegation, currently visiting Mauritania, and a number of local officials.