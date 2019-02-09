Fatima bint Mubarak receives UN Deputy Secretary-General, UNICEF Executive Director

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima made the remarks on Saturday while receiving Dr. Amina J. Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and a former Minister of Environment of Nigeria and Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who are participating in the Programme, which is sponsored by the UAE Government and organised by the UN Women, in collaboration with the GWU and the Ministry of Defence.

"The Programme is a unique experience and an opportunity for the Emirati and Arab women to develop their capabilities and to undergo military training on peacekeeping operations, enabling enable them to assist and protect those affected by natural disaster and conflicts, which impact mostly the women and children," she said.

Sheikha Fatima also lauded the status attained by the UAE women, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership. She added that the UAE will continue to expand women's role in all safety and security aspects.

Dr. Amina J. Mohamed hailed Sheikh Fatima's efforts and support to women everywhere and expressed pleasure at meeting with her.

"Her Highness Sheikha Fatima shares identical views with the UN on women and girls empowerment and on the importance of education in making a big difference in their lives," she said.

Henrietta Fore briefed Sheikha Fatima on the UNICEF's current activities and the the fruitful cooperation with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan, Wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikha Al Yaziya bint Saif, Wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of GWU and other senior women officials.