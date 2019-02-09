Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Economy

Le Maire is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the World Government Summit (WGS) to be held Sunday in Dubai.

They discussed cooperation between the UAE and France and the potential and promising opportunities to enhance them in various economic, trade, financial, and investment fields that support vital sectors in the two countries as well as contribute to meeting the aspirations to further develop them to wider horizons and joint work. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and officials accompanying the French minister.