ESMA provides training to beverage-juices producers on development of legislation and membership of technical committees

The move came to support the private sector and enable them to develop the necessary legislation, specifications and technical regulations, and to obtain membership in the relevant technical

committees, of regional and international organizations, to facilitate the trade between the UAE and the world, and removing technical barriers and supporting the national economy of the UAE.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, (ESMA) Director General, confirmed that the Authority is continuously exploring the opportunities of developing the capacity of the industrial and productive sectors.

We aims to train the group to develop mechanisms to facilitate the flow of import and export movement in a manner that supports the movement of goods and food commodities and serves the national economy. He added.

Technical program

The technical program, which lasted for two days at ESMA headquarters, Dubai, was presented by the Compliance Affairs Department, technical legislations, standards Department, the customers happiness center, about the definition of the Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement, how to issue the UAE standard, and when the technical regulation applies in a mandatory manner, Consumer protection, fraud prevention, environmental protection, national security, and participation procedures in technical committees regional and international organizations.

ESMA as a part of UAE Federal government, is interested in developing the capabilities of the juice and beverage production sector in the UAE, and listening to the views of producers and suppliers on a regular basis in order to facilitate their work in coordination and integration with other concerned government agencies. Al Maeeni Said.

The development of technical regulations, which ensure the quality standards required in the markets, according to the best international practices. He added.

He pointed out that a technical team comprising several departments provided the necessary technical support to manufacturers and producers to provide them with the necessary tools to prepare the regulations, similar to the notification system in which the members of the WTO are notified in advance of the regulations.

"These countries are able to make observations and warnings in advance in order to facilitate trade exchange and to know the specific requirements of the UAE prior to exportation." Al Maeeni said.

Registration mechanism

The registration mechanism of the WTO notification system provides registered members with access to the latest notifications issued by WTO member countries regarding the technical regulations and conformity assessment procedures issued by these countries, giving them prior knowledge of the procedures to be applied in Member States the organization.

The members were instructed to follow up the international notifications to ensure their interests so that they are kept abreast of the latest legislation and regulations in other countries.

The cooperation between ESMA and the Group was emphasized in making comments on the regulations that are notified to other countries to ensure that no technical obstacles are not necessary for UAE products when exported to WTO member countries. He said.

We will also assist the group of juice and beverage producers to participate in international events by registering them as well as holding training sessions for them to participate in the regional and international committees, as well as the Codex Alimentarius, which contains a set of internationally recognized food standards. Al Maeeni said.

ESMA has signed a MOU with the group of producers and manufacturers of juices and beverages last month on the sidelines of SIAL Middle East. To support and strengthening national industry, which places increasing competitiveness of national products at the forefront.