Emirati women scale significant heights at all fronts: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima made the remarks as she received this evening at Qasr Al Bahr, Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, now on a state visit to the UAE.

"UAE is setting a precedent in gender balance and women’s empowerment at the workplace as they now account for more than 66 percent of jobs in the government sector," Sheikha Fatima said, highlighting the recent directives by the UAE leadership to boost the representation of Emirati women in the Federal National Council to 50 percent from the next legislative chapter.

"Over 23,000 Emirati businesswomen are running UAE40 billion in successful investments and are excelling themselves across various economic and social domains," she added.

Abdykalikova commended Her Highness Sheikh Fatima's significant role in ensuring Emirati women's empowerment at all fronts.

Attending the meeting were Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, and Farida Al Awadhi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Business Women Council.