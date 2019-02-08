Global Dialogue for Happiness and Wellbeing to discuss next generation of 'Wellbeing Governments'

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, said of the occasion: “It is encouraging to witness that we are attracting such a world-class caliber of globally revered speakers to this year’s Global Dialogue for Happiness and Wellbeing, highlighting the patent worldwide interest in progressing and advancing this crucial aspect of governance in the modern day.

“Since its inception in 2017, the Dialogue has served as an incubator for the very best minds to come together and look at practical ways to develop societies for the betterment of the citizens that inhabit them. We live in such a globally-connected world today that the speeches, discussions and solutions emerging from these sessions at WGS go a long way in promoting wellbeing throughout the world, an area in which the UAE is considered a global leader.”

She added: “As an integral part of the summit’s agenda, the Dialogue contributes greatly to the overall aim of showing how inspirational ideas and examples of positive government work from across the world come together at this summit to forge a brighter future for the international community.”

Three main pillars will emerge from the Global Dialogue for Happiness and Wellbeing this year. They include: How governments make policies for wellbeing, how urban design can achieve wellbeing, and wellbeing as an important economic sector and enabler of social mobility.

The World Government Summit 2019 will run from February 10 to 12 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event is set to convene more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 30 international organizations.