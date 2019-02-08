UAE key player in shaping future global trends: Hamdan bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan added that the Forum promises to bring new insights into the future of the economy and the development of the financial sector both regionally and globally as well as offer fresh perspectives on the key financial and monetary policy challenges that governments face in a rapidly changing international economic environment, and ways of overcoming them through reforms that support growth.

He noted that as a platform that brings together 35 decision makers and governors of central banks in the Arab world to exchange ideas and expertise, the Forum is a significant event.

"We at the Ministry of Finance are committed to discussing financial policy mechanisms that promote growth and highlighting best practices in tax and public debt management that support effective macro-economic management. Such discussions will enhance the ability of Arab nations to efficiently coordinate the management of government resources in order to enhance financial sustainability," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The fourth edition of the Arab Fiscal Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai, aims to discuss financial policy challenges faced by countries in the region and the solutions that can help overcome these challenges.