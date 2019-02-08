Saud Al Qasimi attends half marathon race in Al Marjan Island

More than 3,600 runners, including 30 professional athletes, competed in the race.

Sheikh Saud said the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Race had become an important event on the international sports calendar.

"We look forward to hosting various sporting events in Ras Al Khaimah that would enhance the emirate's reputation as an ideal destination for sports and leisure tourism," he said.

Sheikh Saud toured the new racing circuit on the island and was briefed about the various recreational facilities, designed for family members of all ages. He thanked the organising committee for the efforts to make the event a resounding success.

The race saw a record 11 men breaking the one-hour barrier, while three women battled for supremacy in a finishing sprint that put them all under 66 minutes.