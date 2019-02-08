Sheikha Fatima visits Abu Dhabi Ladies Club

Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of Sheikhas, accompanied Her Highness Sheikha Fatima.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima praised the club's modern facilities and great potential that enable the Emirati women to practise sports and help prepare generations capable of leading the country's development journey in all scenes.

"The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to support and empower Emirati women along with their male counterparts in all fields," she stressed.

The visit fits within Her Highness' determination to providing all possible tools to develop women's sports as part of the prudent leadership's support for them at all fronts.

Sheikha Fatima was welcomed upon arrival by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies’ Club, and Sheikha Fatima bint Suroor Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.