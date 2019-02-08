NCM: Unstable weather warning

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy over the sea and northern areas on Sunday, especially by night with a probability of some light rainfall.

As a result of the deepening of the upper air trough by Monday evening and night, associated with a cold air mass causing unstable weather conditions, leading to increase the amount of clouds with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas from time to time. It will start over the sea and the western areas, extending toward the coastal and internal areas. The rainfall intensity will increase on Tuesday, especially over the northern and eastern areas, associated with convective clouds, may become thundery at times.

The amount of clouds will decrease gradually by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The winds will be moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming strong at times with the convective clouds especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas, then becoming fresh Northwesterly by Tuesday noon gradually, especially over the sea, associated with significant decrease in temperatures starting from west and extending toward rest of the areas of the country. Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in Oman Sea.