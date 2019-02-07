Mohamed bin Zayed: Hard work is cornerstone in building the country and supporting its advancement

The members of the teaching and administrative staff presented before His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed the university’s strategy, goals, and future vision, in addition to its programmes, colleges, scientific and research facilities, the capabilities used in its curricula, the adequacy of its teaching staff, alongside the university’s cooperation with national and international institutions and research centres.

He was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was received upon arrival by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the University; and several top academics.

His visit included a view of the facilities and sections of the university campus which includes the colleges, innovation and scientific research laboratories, the robot laboratories, alongside several study halls. He also inspected the services offered to the students and teaching staff members who contribute to producing the scientific research and innovation.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed his happiness at visiting the university, one of the most ancient scientific and cultural edifices in the country, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to be a beacon for human intellect and a leading centre for national development, spreading culture and deepening its roots, and expresses his happiness to see this elite group of ambitious youth.

Sheikh Mohamed directed the students to continue the hard work because, he said, it is the cornerstone in building the country and supporting the journey of its advancement and civilisational and human development.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on supporting its national educational institutions by providing the latest methods of education and scientific research to support the journey of distinction.

He wished the university’s students and graduates more success in their educational attainment and serving their country.