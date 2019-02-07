ERC inaugurates fishing anchorage in ‘Al Zahari’ on Yemeni Red Sea Coast

Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, Director of the Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC in Yemen, said that the project’s beneficiaries exceeded 1,500 Yemeni citizens, noting that the ERC is working on the implementation of a package of humanitarian and service projects and support to fishing operations in parallel with relief and humanitarian aid.

Local officials in Al Zahari area praised the generous support of the UAE while local fishermen said that the project would allow them with an opportunity to resume their work.