ERC inaugurates fishing anchorage in ‘Al Zahari’ on Yemeni Red Sea Coast

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 9:52 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, inaugurated a fishing anchorage project in Al Zahari area on the Red Sea Coast in Yemen after restoring it and supplying it with the necessary equipment, within the framework of the ERC efforts aimed at normalising life in the liberated areas.
Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, Director of the Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC in Yemen, said that the project’s beneficiaries exceeded 1,500 Yemeni citizens, noting that the ERC is working on the implementation of a package of humanitarian and service projects and support to fishing operations in parallel with relief and humanitarian aid.
 
Local officials in Al Zahari area praised the generous support of the UAE while local fishermen said that the project would allow them with an opportunity to resume their work.