UAE condemns terrorist attack on manager of Bosasso port in Somalia's Puntland

The Ministry communicated with P&O Ports and offered condolences on the death of Formosa. The Ministry is also following up on the current investigations. It called on the local government in the Puntland region of Somalia to provide the necessary protection for the port and its workers to maintain investments that benefit the Somali people.

The Ministry renewed the UAE's firm stance on rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of its origin, and stressed the need for the international community to unite to fight the threat of extremism that threatens the security and stability of all countries.

The Ministry offered condolences to the family of Formosa, colleagues and workers in the port.