Mohamed bin Zayed visits Sultan Al Dhaheri in Al Ain

Al Dhaheri and his family welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, saying the visit reflects the great concern the wise leadership is paying to ensure the wellbeing of UAE citizens and re-affirms the strong bonds, solidarity, and cohesion between the leaders and their people Sheikh Mohamed and Al Dhaheri family exchanged cordial talk and recalled the significant role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers in ensuring welfare, prosperity and stability of the homeland.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; along with other Sheikhs and officials accompanied Sheikh Mohamed during the visit.