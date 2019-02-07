ERC implements water project in Lahij

Major General Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki, Governor of Lahij, inaugurated the project in the presence of representatives of the ERC and a number of officials in the governorate and citizens. The project included drilling an artesian well and supplying large water tanks.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed are part of the initiatives of the wise leadership to rebuild Yemen.

He noted that Sheikh Hamdan is following up the progress of work in all the ERC projects to improve the services for Yemen citizens, and is directing the officials to adopt initiatives aimed at improving development in the governorates suffering scarcity in basic services.

In his speech, the Governor of Lahij said that the project will reduce the suffering of those who do not have access to water and added that it will improve the environment and combat diseases and epidemics resulting from water pollution.