ERC implements water project in Lahij

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 4:29 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has implemented a water project in Al Qabbaytah District in Lahij benefitting 25,000 people, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.
Major General Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki, Governor of Lahij, inaugurated the project in the presence of representatives of the ERC and a number of officials in the governorate and citizens. The project included drilling an artesian well and supplying large water tanks.
 
Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed are part of the initiatives of the wise leadership to rebuild Yemen.
 
He noted that Sheikh Hamdan is following up the progress of work in all the ERC projects to improve the services for Yemen citizens, and is directing the officials to adopt initiatives aimed at improving development in the governorates suffering scarcity in basic services.
 
In his speech, the Governor of Lahij said that the project will reduce the suffering of those who do not have access to water and added that it will improve the environment and combat diseases and epidemics resulting from water pollution.