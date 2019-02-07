ERC launches health campaign for school students Yemen

The 10-day campaign includes many medical awareness lectures to educate students about the importance of health prevention.

Mohamed Salim Al Junaibi, ERC Director of Humanitarian Affairs, referred to a number of projects implemented by the ERC and include the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals, as well as health centres and units to provide free health and treatment services to Yemenis.

In turn, doctors and officials of Al Khokha District praised the ERC's gesture which is part of educational projects and activities for students to reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics.