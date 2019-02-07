ERC launches health campaign for school students Yemen

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 3:31 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has launched a health awareness campaign targeting 18,000 students from remote village schools and internally displaced person camps in Al Khokha District and various liberated areas of Yemen's Red Sea Coast.
The 10-day campaign includes many medical awareness lectures to educate students about the importance of health prevention.
 
Mohamed Salim Al Junaibi, ERC Director of Humanitarian Affairs, referred to a number of projects implemented by the ERC and include the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals, as well as health centres and units to provide free health and treatment services to Yemenis.
 
In turn, doctors and officials of Al Khokha District praised the ERC's gesture which is part of educational projects and activities for students to reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics.