Youth are builders of present and makers of future: UAQ CP

Sheikh Rashid said that the youths’ energies and creativity are the main guarantees for pushing the wheel of advancement and sophistication in the community, and their effective participation is the means through which the wise leadership’s ambitions and the people’s hopes in the country taking pride of place globally in every field is achieved.

He added, "We are aware that the nation’s youth is its strength and we are working to remove all obstacles which stand in the way of their participation in the journey of development. We encourage them to employ their creativities ideally in serving the community, as we are relying on the Umm Al Quwain Youth Council to place the frameworks, suggestions and strategies which empower the youth to contribute in the journey of advancement and creating the future."

This was stated on the occasion of the announcement of the Federal Youth Authority and the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council on the formation of the 3rd edition of the Umm Al Quwain Youth Council which consists of five members who were chosen based on their educational qualifications and practical expertise.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Youth Authority said that the formation of the youth councils shows the leadership’s eagerness to care for the youth, invest in them, and develop their knowledge and expertise while preparing them to be future leaders. It also reflects the UAE Government’s course, to employ the expertise and benefit a wide segment of the youth in achieving the national vision.

The local youth councils aim to align with the directives of the Federal Government and the Emirates Youth Council and create a platform for communication between the youth and government and private bodies in the emirate and communicate with the youth to identify their ambitions and the challenges and develop initiatives and projects accordingly.