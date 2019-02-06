Traffic fines reduced by up to 100% under new Dubai Police initiative

In a press conference held at the Dubai Police General HQ, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the initiative is in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has declared the year 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance', and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said the initiative applies to all vehicles registered in the Emirate of Dubai.

Under the new initiative, drivers who do not commit any traffic violations for three months will be eligible for a 25 per cent reduction on the total number of accumulated existing fines. Meanwhile, those who do not commit any violations for six months will receive a 50 per cent discount, while those with no violations for nine months will be given a 75 per cent reduction, and being fine-free for 12 months will entitle drivers to a 100 per cent discount on the total accumulated existing fines.

Al Zafeen explained the initiative only applies to privately-owned vehicles and not to vehicles registered with businesses, rental offices or companies, including public or private transport companies. He added that individuals who reside outside the city for more than three consecutive months from the date of the traffic violation will not be eligible for a discount.

He added that the driver’s compliance with traffic laws and regulations will be computed starting the 6th February, 2019, with a 25 per cent reduction for every three months. Those who commit an offence before the end of the period will not be able to claim a discount, and the grace period will be recounted from the date of the new violation.