Mohamed bin Zayed orders construction of 'Abrahamic Family Home'

The initiative is in commemoration of the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb to the UAE and the launch of the 'Declaration of Human Fraternity'.

The new landmark will symbolise the state of coexistence and human fraternity experienced by people from various ethnicities, nationalities and beliefs in the UAE. It will be inspired by the 'Declaration of Human Fraternity' which was signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, heralding a new era of rapprochement and amity among the different peoples, communities and religions.

Through the icons of the two leading religions of the world, the Declaration calls on reconciliation and fraternity among believers and non-believers, and among all people of good will to understand one another, cooperate with one an-other and live as brothers and sisters who love one another. It also states that pluralism and the diversity of religions, colour, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings.

The Declaration highlights dialogue, understanding and the widespread promotion of a culture of tolerance, acceptance of others and of living together peacefully as principles that would contribute significantly to reducing many economic, social, political and environmental problems that weigh so heavily on a large part of humanity emphasises the necessity to stop supporting terrorist movements fuelled by financing, the pro vision of weapons and strategy, and by attempts to justify these movements even using the media and to regarded them as international crimes that threaten security and world peace.

The Declaration signing was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the participants of the ‘Global Conference of Human Fraternity’, which brought together more than 500 religious leaders from around the world.