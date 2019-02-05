Nahyan bin Mubarak praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s efforts for UAE as home of humanity

In a statement, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "We have all seen, during the past few days, during the visits of His Holiness Pope Francis, and Dr. Ahmed al-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Mosque, how the UAE, is truly an international capital for tolerance and human fraternity. We followed with great pride, how by signing the Abu Dhabi Human Fraternity Declaration, it shed light on the importance of strengthening the values and principles which are related to the human fraternity, in building beneficial and fruitful relations between peoples, and how goodness and peace can be achieved in all corners of the world."

He added, "We, the sons and daughters of this pioneering country, express our pride and honour, with the visits of the Pope and the Grand Imam that represent of an affirmation of what we all know, that the values of fraternity, tolerance, dialogue and compassion, are authentic values in the UAE community.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for what you assert with words and actions, of the necessity of providing a dignified life for everyone, and preserving their rights without discrimination, in addition to celebrating the values of justice, and compassion, and serving the community and people everywhere.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for supporting the "human fraternity" concept, and affirming its important role in spreading peace and justice in the world. We are proud and honoured with your comprehensive vision on the role of the "human fraternity" in achieving happiness for the people, and in spreading noble values.”

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for your successive national initiatives that represent an authentic national pride for the UAE. We salute your great hopes and ambitions, and your constant work for the UAE.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for what we learn and benefit from always, your ideas and directives, in all fields of life.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, because launching the Abu Dhabi Human Fraternity Declaration, was a reminder of your prestigious leading role.

"A salute of love, pride and honour, and great thanks, to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and I pray to Allah to always grant him success in whatever goodness he does for this dear nation.

"May Allah keep the UAE, may Allah keep the UAE’s people, and may Allah keep the UAE’s Leaders. Long live the UAE, a nation of love, tolerance, dedicated work, as well as strong cohesion between the people and their dedicated Leaders," Sheikh Nahyan concluded.