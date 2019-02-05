UAE an oasis of peaceful coexistence: Sultan Al Jaber

He said in a statement on the occasion, of the launch of the Human Fraternity Charter, "It represents the international stature of the UAE as an oasis for peaceful coexistence, established on supreme humanitarian principles represented in spending and giving, and equality between people. It also reflects the country’s pioneering role in establishing openness and positive dialogue, an embodiment of a constant course, the pillars of which were established by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

He added, "Thanks to the heritage of the Founding Fathers and our wise leadership which walked the course, the UAE, is today another name for tolerance and openness, an example in multiculturalism, a model in world peace and coexistence, and a capital for humanitarian values. This charter is the main pillar for spreading the values of tolerance and love, and establishing the principles of human fraternity and the concepts of dialogue and respecting the other."

He asserted that the visit of the Pope, the first of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula, and his meeting with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, reflects the accurate vision of the leadership in beginning the Year of Tolerance with this event, which establishes the UAE’s stature as a beacon for openness and source for authentic values. This event also sends a positive message that the UAE is an oasis of stability and development, and its efforts revolve around positive work."

He added, "The fruits of this visit represent a continuation of the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, through which he strives to spread the message of humanity, love, and peace to the entire world, which was represented during his visit to the Vatican in September 2016."

"And here we must highly value the immense efforts spent by the UAE on the achievement, the success of the human fraternity meeting and the activities accompanying it in Abu Dhabi, with the generous invitation directed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Holiness Pope Francis, as well as the attendance and participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the personal care and intricate and constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. We do not forget the intense efforts spent by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as well as the diligent diplomacy led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation."

He asserted that the UAE’s success in creating a positive and historic event would not have been possible without the synergy and efforts of all relevant bodies and the hundreds of individuals, work teams and volunteers.

He said "In the recent past, the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, launched the journey of work, building, openness, fraternity, dialogue, and cooperation with our brothers in humanity, in achieving of the development, advancement and happiness goals. And today, our wise leadership moves forward in the goodness journey, for the UAE to remain an impenetrable fort in the face of extremism and hatred, and an oasis in which the good plant grows to build a future full of hope and positivity for the UAE and the whole region."