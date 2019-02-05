Sheikha Fatima receives participants at Entrepreneurship Forum

The Forum is organised by the ADBWC and the Business and Professional Women Club, Abu Dhabi – UAE, with support from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the International Federation of Business and Professional Women and the Arab Business Women Council.

The reception was attended by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikha Alyazia bint Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Aisha bint Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi; Sheikha Shamma bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Fatima bint Sahmi; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union; Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Executive Body of the ADBWC and Chairwoman of the Business and Professional Women Club – Abu Dhabi – UAE.

It was also attended by Sheikha Dr. Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chairwoman of the Arab Business Women Council and Ambassador of the Arab Region for the International Federation of Business and Professional Women; Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of the Bahraini International Federation of Business and Professional Women; Dr. Amany Asfour, Chairwoman of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women; Sheikha Mariam bint Hamad Al Khalifa, Board Member of the Bahraini Business and Professional Women’s Club and Board Member of Motherhood and Childhood in the Kingdom of Bahrain; Sheikha Marwa bint Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Board Member of the Bahraini International Federation of Business and Professional Women, and a number of women who work in the entrepreneurship and professional fields, board members, coordinators, and secretariats, in addition to some members of the ADBWC.

During the reception, Sheikha Fatima viewed the workflow in the Entrepreneurship Forum which launches tomorrow at the Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi and will be attended by more than 120 representatives of countries and business and professional women federations.

She praised what the UAE spends on the efforts to support women especially in the economic field thanks to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as the country made significant strides and is achieving constant accomplishments in the field of women empowerment, future foresight and supporting the programmes and initiatives of innovation and creativity in all fields.