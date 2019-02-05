Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Badar bin Abdul Muhsin

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Saudi prince and discussed with him cordial talks that mirror the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the two peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.