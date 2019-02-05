Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at HBMSU

During the graduation ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed number of initiatives used by the University including the Blockchain Technology that allows students to easily access to their grades and certificates, as well as the ‘smart educational file’ among others.

A total of 222 learners received their graduation and post-graduation degrees for the academic year 2017-2018 in a ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman of the University's Board of Governors; Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, University Chancellor; along with faculty members, administrators, and parents of the graduate students.