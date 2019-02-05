FNC praises visit of Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar

The visit of two icons of tolerance and human coexistence to the country creates a new chapter in human coexistence.

This came during FNC session in Abu Dhabi chaired by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Council.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said, "We direct this message from the ‘Zayed Hall’ to all and it symbolises and carries over the course of its history of calls, efforts, values and principles, devoted to tolerance and coexistence, which began at the hands of the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and it bore fruit at the hands of our wise leadership. So, hello and welcome, icons of peace, in the land of peace, the capital of tolerance and the meeting point of the good ones."

The council stressed the importance of preparing media awareness programmes on the People of Determination and highlighting their positive role in the community, and to perform mandatory medical surveys during vaccinations for the early detection of disability cases, and issuing a health insurance system for them in hospitals and centres, to include treatment, rehabilitation and assistive medical devices.

That was stated during a discussion on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development on the services provided to the People of Determination, as part of the FNC’s 8th session of the ordinary 4th session of the 16th legislative chapter, attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said, "The People of Determination are Emiratis in a country founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the foundations and values that consider humans the country’s fundamental wealth, and under the leadership of a wise leadership that believes in Emirati citizens and puts their happiness on top of the country’s priorities."

She added, "The wise leadership’s policies and directions have succeeded in making the UAE a unique regional and international model in protecting the rights of People of Determination and providing them with all the means of success."