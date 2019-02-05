UAE is capital of peace, tolerance: Sheikha Fatima

Sheikha Fatima said that the UAE’s welcome to the two icons of global tolerance, Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and holding the Global Conference for Human Fraternity and signing the Human Fraternity Document, proves that the UAE is the capital of peace and tolerance based on its belief that coexistence, cooperation and accepting differences is the foundation for the progress of countries and the stability of peace and security.

Sheikha Fatima added that more than 200 nationalities live in the UAE in respect, freedom and equality supported by the country’s laws that promote security and peace.

She stated that the UAE attracts millions of people every year because they know it is the country of peace and giving. They spend their time in the country for work, tourism, commerce, or study, and retain good memories of this giving, secure and stable country.

In conclusion, she urged all populations to promote values of tolerance, love and civilised dialogue and to reject violence and extremism in order to provide everyone with a decent life.