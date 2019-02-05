Humaid Al Nuaimi inaugurates 7th edition of AETEX2019

He made this statement as he inaugurated the 7th edition of Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition "AETEX2019" accompanied by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Crown Prince.

More than 40 local and international educational institutions, universities, colleges, and schools, are participating in the exhibition organised by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry for three days at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Al Jarf area in Ajman.

The Ajman Ruler said that the UAE is developed in all sectors and fields, especially education and training, and occupies the first position among the advanced countries in the world in this field while pointing out that the future will be shaped by qualified educated and innovative people.

He urged the youth to be equipped with knowledge, explore other cultures, and acquire the necessary skills and benefit from the current opportunities to shape a brighter future.

The Ajman Ruler praised the efforts of the exhibition organisers and the high-level of organising by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry while noting that the exhibition has become a platform on which educational institutions, students and the community meet to achieve the desired national objectives.

He stressed that the continuity of the exhibition for the 7th year in a row reinforces the success of the event's idea based on allowing young citizens to explore universities, colleges and schools and the available work and training opportunities at government and private authorities in the country.

After the inauguration of the exhibition, the Ajman Ruler toured the exhibition accompanied by several Sheikhs and by Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, members of the chamber, and the organising committee.

The Ajman Ruler viewed the pavilions and the latest technologies showcased to help students in their education. He was also briefed about the main educational programmes and specialisations provided by participating universities in line with the latest technologies.