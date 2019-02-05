Hamdan bin Mohammed visits dental exhibition in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition accompanied by Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the various participating countries and companies, which grew by 15 per cent compared to last year, which means an increase in the number of participants from fifty countries, including the UAE.

During the tour, representatives of some of the biggest brands in dentistry briefed the delegation about the latest technology advances in the field that are extremely helpful for dentistry practitioners in their diagnosis and treatment.

This year, the exhibition occupies an overall space of 85,250 square metres, covering four major country pavilions represented by Germany, Italy, Korea and China. The exhibition also attracted 2,732 local and international companies and witnessed the participation of over 4,000 international brands.

This year, the three-day premier global dental gathering brings together 155 world renowned speakers in dentistry, who will offer new insights into the latest treatment advances in dentistry while also focusing on the scientific and technology breakthroughs that are revolutionising the dental industry. In addition, the conference features 16 hands-on workshops, 175 scientific sessions on a wide range of topics.