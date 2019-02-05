Emirates Post celebrates Human Fraternity Meeting with commemorative stamp

The stamp, decorated with the picture of the two prominent religious figures, His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, reflects the values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It also demonstrates the supreme humanitarian message of the UAE and its keenness to promote interfaith dialogue and the solidification of good and peace throughout the world.

Commenting on the new stamp, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, emphasised how the Human Fraternity coincides with the UAE’s announcement of 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance'. This historic meeting also highlights the UAE’s rich diversity as a country in which more than 200 nationalities from different religions, ethnicities and faiths live in harmony.

Al Ashram said, "The historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb spreads a message of love, tolerance and peace around the world and aims to establish our homeland as the global capital for tolerance and coexistence. We are proud to issue this commemorative stamp as a testimony of this visit and to show our pride in our nation’s experience and long legacy of peaceful coexistence."

The meeting was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of His Holiness the Pope and His Eminence the Grand Imam.