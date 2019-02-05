ERC provides an additional 50 tonnes of food supplies to Shabwah

  • Tuesday 05, February 2019 in 11:52 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Over the last week, the Emirates Red Crescent donated 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to a number of governorates in Shabwah, Yemen.
The aid, which included basic food supplies, reached over 8,808 underprivileged families, as part of ERC's ongoing humanitarian campaign in the area.
 
Mohamed Salim Al Junaibi, ERC Director of Humanitarian Affairs, said that the organisation's team in Shabwah distributed 1,420 food baskets to poor families.
 
"The aid comes as a message of love from the UAE people to the people of Yemen," Al Junaibi added.
 
He pointed out that the ERC coordinates with a number of international and local humanitarian organisations to deliver humanitarian relief to Yemenis.