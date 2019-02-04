We need to enter the 'Ark of Fraternity' together: Pope Francis

In a speech delivered at the Founder's Memorial, as part of the Human Fraternity Meeting, the Head of the Catholic Church said that his visit to the UAE comes "as a believer thirsting for peace, as a brother seeking peace with brethren."

His visit - a historical first by a Catholic Pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula - is taking place under the theme 'Make me a Channel of Your Peace', an invitation for collaboration between all those who seek peaceful dialogue and cooperation.

"Every form of violence must be condemned without hesitation," he said, adding that no violence can be justified in the name of religion.

The Pontiff went on to express his appreciation for the UAE's commitment to freedom of worship and confronting extremism and hatred.

Commenting on the importance of dialogue, Pope Francis said, "If we believe in the existence of the human family, it follows that it must, as such be looked after. As in every family, this happens above all through a daily and effective dialogue." Through the courage of otherness, His Holiness continued, is at the heart of dialogue to ensure not only religious freedom, but all fundamental rights of persons.

Pope Francis affirmed his belief in the importance of inter-religious dialogue, saying, "There is no alternative: we will either build the future together or there will not be a future."

Taking the UAE as an example of a tolerant, cohesive society, the Pontiff explained that the seeds of peace in which the world's religions can help to flourish include, "a fraternal living together, founded on education and justice; a human development built upon a welcoming inclusion and on the rights of all."