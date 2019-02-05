Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Al Azhar issue appeal on ‘Human Fraternity’

The appeal is contained in a ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’, signed by the two religious leaders during a meeting held at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi.

Pope Francis, on a first-ever visit by a Catholic Pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula, and Dr. El-Tayeb both arrived in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Framing their appeal "in the name of human fraternity that embraces all human beings, unites them and renders them equal", the two leaders opened their document by saying: "Faith leads a believer to see in the other a brother or sister to be supported and loved. Through faith in God, who has created the universe, creatures and all human beings (equal on account of his mercy), believers are called to express this human fraternity by safeguarding creation and the entire universe and supporting all persons, especially the poorest and those most in need."

Through the document, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam declared what they described as "the adoption of a culture of dialogue as the path; mutual cooper¬ation as the code of conduct; reciprocal understanding as the method and standard."

Stating that God has forbidden the taking of innocent human life, and referring to the needs of the poor, the marginalised, orphans, widows, refugees, those in exile, prisoners of war, victims of wars, persecution, injustice and torture, they affirmed that: "Whoever kills a per¬son is like one who kills the whole of humanity, and that whoever saves a person is like one who saves the whole of humanity."

Condemning "all those practices that are a threat to life such as genocide, acts of terrorism, forced displacement, human trafficking, abortion and euthanasia," the two religious leaders went on to declare that: "religions must never incite war, hateful attitudes, hostility and extremism, nor must they incite violence or the shedding of blood. These tragic realities are the consequence of a deviation from religious teachings."

Such practices, the Declaration signed by both leaders states: "result from a political manipulation of religions and from interpretations made by religious groups who, in the course of history, have taken advantage of the power of religious sentiment in the hearts of men and women in order to make them act in a way that has nothing to do with the truth of religion."

"This is done for the purpose of achieving objectives that are political, economic, worldly and short-sighted. We thus call upon all concerned to stop using religions to incite hatred, violence, extremism and blind fanaticism, and to refrain from using the name of God to justify acts of murder, exile, terrorism and oppression."

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam went on to stress their commitment to religious freedom.

"The pluralism and the diversity of religions, colour, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings. This divine wisdom is the source from which the right to freedom of belief and the freedom to be different derives. Therefore, the fact that people are forced to adhere to a certain religion or culture must be rejected, as too the imposition of a cultural way of life that others do not accept."

The Declaration also stressed the need for the protection of the rights of women, children, the elderly, the weak, the disabled, and the oppressed.

In conclusion, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam expressed their aspirations that the Declaration "may constitute an invitation to reconciliation and fraternity among all believers, indeed among believers and non-believers, and among all people of good will" and that it may serve as an appeal "to understand one another, cooperate with one another and live as brothers and sisters who love one another."