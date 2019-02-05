UAE-Saudi relations are unique, says Shakhbout bin Nahyan

The UAE Ambassador was speaking during the launch of the UAE-Saudi Forum, held for the first time at the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, organised by the Ministry of Education, in Dubai. The festival, which took place from 31st January to 4th February, 2019, saw the coming together of academic leaders and specialists from both countries under the theme 'Launch towards the Future' at the Dubai Festival Arena.

Sheikh Shakhbout further remarked the two countries had a unique relationship at the regional level, which was the result of the efforts and cooperation between them owing to their history, proximity, religion, language, customs, and common goals. Their relations were strengthened by the UAE Founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reinforced by the leadership of the two nations, he added.

Sheikh Shakhbout, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Saud Al-Mathami, Secretary-General of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), and Khalid Al Yahya, Professor of Physics and Science and Senior Consultant in the Strategic Management Office in Saudi Arabia, all participated in the sessions.

Sheikh Shakhbout began the main session of the forum by thanking Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

"Saudi is of great importance to the UAE people, as we are connected by the strong bonds of fraternity, promoted by the UAE Founder, Sheikh Zayed, who worked with Saudi Arabia’s leadership to support and sustain the relations," he added.

Sheikh Shakhbout urged students to realise their ambitions and prioritise them to maintain the leading position of their country while upholding the values and heritage of Sheikh Zayed.

The National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival is a leading platform to help stimulate students towards innovation and creativity, as it provides an important educational value according to the directions of the UAE and its wise leadership in building skilled youth, he mentioned. He stressed that investing in human resources was important for the future and would help achieve the country’s vision and plans.

Al Hammadi emphasised that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have prioritised education to build human resources that would provide high-quality output.

He pointed out that the two countries would undertake joint projects in the educational sector, and the work teams from both sides were working on coordinating and formulating the framework to build an integrated educational system.

In conclusion, Al Hammadi announced that Saudi Arabia would be a guest of honour at the next edition of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival in the coming year. Saudi students will be able to showcase their innovative projects at the exhibition, along with the Emirati students, he added.

Dr. Al Falasi praised the process to integrate general and high education, noting that it was an important step to bridge the gap between both sectors and build a cohesive and integrated educational system.