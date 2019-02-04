Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis meet with Muslim Council of Elders

The meeting, held at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, marks the first time a Pope has met with the Muslim Council of Elders, and reinforces the UAE’s commitment to encouraging open inter-faith dialogue. It also demonstrates the shared commitment to closer relations and open discussions between two of the world’s largest religious groups with the discussions taking place as part of the broader Human Fraternity Meeting.

The Papal Visit coincides with the Global Conference of Human Fraternity, hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders that began yesterday, attracting 700 religious leaders, thinkers and multi-faith representatives. Attendees include Sudhindra Kulkarani, Chairman of India’s Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai; Dr. William Vendley, Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace; Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, and Rev. Marie Sol Villalon, Pastor of the United Methodist Church.

A range of topics relating to the concept of human fraternity are being discussed, including how religious values can assist in combating extremism, analysing the roles and responsibilities between international and humanitarian organisations and the role of religious organisations in reviving the value of human goodness.

Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, General Secretary of the Muslim Council of Elders, said that the impact of the Conference was already positive even before it began as its message of Human Fraternity began to resonate around the world ahead of the gathering of global representatives from 12 religions.

He said: "This may not be the first time that His Eminence the Grand Imam and His Holiness the Pope have met but it is by far their most important meeting for two reasons. The first is that it is taking place during the first ever Papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula and, secondly, it is happening during the UAE’s Year of Tolerance."