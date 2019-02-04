Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Charity Work Coordination Council in Ajman

They also chose and approved suitable events to be organised throughout this year.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar hailed the efforts by the council members to promote charitable work in the emirate according to well-planned strategy and programmes in line with the public directives and Ajman Vision 2021.

The council approved the "Ajman Orphans Festival" programme to be held in April 2019, as Sheikh Ammar called for the preparation of a detailed programme of activities accompanying the festival. The council also discussed the specialisation of charitable work in Ajman and the members agreed to adopt a mechanism to regulate the practice of charity work in the emirate through the issuance of a law.

The members discussed a number of strategic projects and initiatives in 2019 including the holding of training courses in charity work and the organisation of events aimed at encouraging volunteer work in charitable associations, specialised training, a strategic plan for an integrated organisation for such associations and the drafting of administrative and financial reports and their budgets.