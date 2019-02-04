Pope Francis' visit deepens foundations of human dialogue, tolerance: Sultan bin Zayed

In his statement on the occasion, he highlighted the fact that dialogue and understanding of the other are among the original values of the UAE and the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Sultan said that the Pope’s visit would contribute to promoting religious dialogue and would reinforce peace and fraternity between all peoples.

"This historic visit has acquired special importance as it will strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Vatican and would benefit humanity and serve world peace," he said.

He pointed out that the Pope’s visit is significant because it is part of the UAE’s efforts under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support and reinforce the foundations of dialogue and human coexistence in the region and the world.