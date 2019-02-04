Pope's visit affirms UAE's position as global platform for tolerance and dialogue: Sarah Al Amiri

On the occasion of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, Al Amiri said, "Our leadership has embodied the UAE's approach to tolerance, openness to the world, and coexistence to become a global model in promoting a cohesive and tolerant society and establishing a culture of constructive dialogue."

"Tolerance is a key value in all aspects of our daily lives. Tolerance is a culture and lifestyle that focuses on commonalities that bring people together. The visit of Pope Francis to the UAE opens up a new phase of civilised dialogue, in which the UAE plays a pivotal role in leading common humanitarian action," she concluded.