Zayed Sports City covered with ribbon of love in preparation for historical Mass

The Pope’s Mass represents the largest gathering in the UAE.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khalfan Mohammed AlMazrouei, Member of the Mass Organising Committee, said that thanks to the directives of the wise leadership the Higher Organising Committee of the Historical Mass has completed its preparations to receive Pope Francis and the participants at the Mass as per the highest international standards, in terms of facilitating the movement of people and all other logistical services.

He pointed to the comprehensive plans to receive the delegations coming from inside and outside the country as well as the provision of all necessary facilities for the People of Determination and the elderly.

Aisha Al Bakoush, Director of the Events Department in the Ministry of Presidency Affairs, said that they have installed large screens all over the stadium for people to watch this important event from every corner.

Murshid Al Rumaithi, Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Presidency Affairs, said they have completed all preparations for the Mass, which is expected to be the largest such event ever addressed by the Pope anywhere in the world. He highlighted the fact that the supervising committee has undergone intensive training procedures for the past 24 hours and more than 1,500 workers are ensuring the performance of religious practices in addition to the preparations related to the easy movement of the People of Determination.

All foreign communities living in the UAE will participate in the evening in an environment of love and brotherhood sending a strong message of solidarity and cooperation that the country will present to the world as a living model of peaceful coexistence and harmony in human relations.

The Zayed Sports City is considered one of the landmarks of urban development whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to be a key landmark of establishments and facilities to host different social activities and global sports events.