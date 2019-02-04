Traffic plan during Pope's Mass in Abu Dhabi

Brigadier General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Central Operations in the ADP, stressed their keenness to facilitate the arrival of the participants to the location easily, in line with the country’s approach in setting foundations of tolerance, fraternity and coexistence between different nationalities living in the UAE.

According to the plan, which will start from noon to 18:00 pm, vehicles will not be allowed to enter the area around Sheikh Zayed Sports City, and trucks and heavy vehicles (3 tonnes and above) and buses transporting workers through the Maqta Bridge and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Abu Dhabi, will not be allowed to enter from 01:00 to 18:00 pm. The traffic movement will be transferred to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street in the area after the Al Maqta Bridge to the Al Jaweyah two-way air roundabout for a temporary period.

The following parking lots have been identified for buses transporting participants to the event from different emirates: Al Bateen Airport's bus stops coming from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah; parking lots of Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and the Ministry of Interior, have been allocated for buses coming from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.