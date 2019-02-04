Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Pope Francis

On his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by cavalry mounted on Arabian horses, Pope Francis was accorded a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of the anthems of The Vatican and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, flew over the Presidential Palace, painting the Vatican flag in the clouds to celebrate the visit.

During the ceremony, Their Highnesses welcomed the visit of Pope Francis to the country and expressed happiness at the historic visit of a man famed for peace and love across the world. They expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to dialogue, brotherhood, coexistence, cooperation and respect among all human beings, and would enhance peace and security for people across the world.

His Holiness Pope Francis greeted UAE dignitaries, including Sheikhs and ministers, while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shook hands with the official delegation accompanying the Pope.

After his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, Pope Francis signed the ‘Book of Honour’ and presented a framed medallion by the artist Daniela Longo.