MOCD displays people of determination Products in Bride Dubai 2019

The people of determination will display the products of “Qeladah”, Acrylic, Tasneem Chocolates and Janna Dates that are created by “Mashagel” people of determination. The products are prominent local brands that are recognised for their quality and value compete with international products. Additionally, they will also add to the empowerment of the people of determination in sustainable development and ministry’s greater efforts to achieve more social empowerment and integration.

“Qeladah” artistic products are made of currency paper clips that are formed and inspired by the people of determination aged between 17-20 years old. The products feature their creativities and talents in the community and at the same time enhance their giving and self-confidence.

The project comes as part of the national policy to empower the people of determination that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to train and empower the people of determination with currency paper clips and filled with their charming inspirational ideas and supported by well-known and famous emirati designers Azza Al Qubaisi and Shaika Al Serkal.

Qeladah products consist of distinctive gold stone pieces and products including: bracelets, necklaces, brooches and cufflinks, crafted using red, green, blue and RGB stones, as well as gold-plated silver and silver-plated rhodium.

Tasneem Chocolates, the latest creativity of the people of determination in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) are part of “Mashagel” initiative made with the flavor of challenge and positivity. The chocolates are recognized for their unique flavor and fresh savor. This project improves and speeds up the rehabilitation process of the people of determination with creative ideas, employs and develops the capabilities of intellectual disabled people to produce creative products and transit into productivity, such projects give their lives, future and ambitions a taste of joy and aspiration.

Bride Dubai 2019 remains one of the most inspirational exhibitions in the region as it attracts visitors from all over the region and known to be one of the leading events for wedding supplies and women’s daily needs. It also informs Arab and Gulf women of the latest bride’s fashion and latest global trends.

Bride Dubai 2019 features a wide range of brands and usually attended by fashion designers and weddings celebrities. It also gathers more than 250 international and regional exhibitors, more than 16,000 visitors, 85% of emirati women are expected to attend too.