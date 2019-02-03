Ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions continue forum in Abu Dhabi

The five-day event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The forum, attended by several ministers and senior state officials, addresses a series of regional and international developments and their impact on the global stage.

Speaking at the forum, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, highlighted the objectives of MOFAIC’s economic sector, including its contribution to the country’s economic growth by attracting foreign investments, increasing exports and protecting the UAE’s overseas investments.

He also referred to the ministry’s success stories, achieved under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, such as the UAE passport being named the world's most powerful, hosting the International Renewable Energy Agency’s headquarters and winning the bid to host Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, spoke about the significance of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE.

The session also saw presentations by a number of other officials.