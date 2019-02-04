Hazza bin Zayed hails Human Fraternity Meeting in UAE

In his remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Hazza said that the meeting opens doors of hope and establishes a new stage in which the forces of good and love meet in the face of calls for extremism and destruction.

He added, "Welcome to His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, His Eminence Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, and representatives of all religions. Thank you His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as you made this significant human event become a reality and it is the best way to welcome the Year of Tolerance. "