Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of investing in youth

Sheikh Hamdan's comments came as the Federal Youth Authority and the Dubai Executive Council announced the formation of the third Dubai Youth Council. The seven members of the new Council are Khalifa Mohammed Salem Al Roum, Sarah Abdulrahman Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Saeed Hamdan Al Ghafri, Salam Mohammed Al Falasi, Awadh Hassan Abdullah Al Murr, Mariam Aman Malla Mohammed Ibrahim Al Obeid and Mariam Abdullah Humaid Belhoul.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed on the importance of initiatives and programmes to harness the nation’s young talent in line with the leadership’s vision.

"Youth are key to the development of all communities. We strongly believe that the development of youth is critical to sustainable progress," he said. Sheikh Hamdan praised the role of youth councils in supporting the government’s efforts to develop the younger generation.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, lauded the initiatives launched by previous youth councils, which have helped identify the aspirations of the youth and the best ways to help them fulfill them.

"Youth play a key role in achieving the vision of our leadership and our ambition to be among the world’s leading nations. We look forward to working with members of the new council to continue supporting the youth in their journey, and harnessing their creative abilities to create a brighter future for the UAE," she said.

In turn, Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, stated that youth councils help to strengthen the links between government entities and the younger generation. "The Dubai Youth Council is comprised of promising young leaders who we are confident will make a difference. The Secretariat General of the Executive Council will continue to support the Council in achieving its objectives."

Local youth councils help the UAE Youth Council benefit from the inputs of government and private entities in order to gain a deeper understanding of the aspirations of the youth and the challenges they face. It also aims to translate the National Youth Agenda into initiatives in partnership with local executive councils.