UAE is role model of cultural rapprochement, says Nusseibeh

Nusseibeh said that the UAE's principled approach towards tolerance, co-existence of cultures and faiths and dialogue had enhanced the country's pioneering stature as a model of cultural rapprochement.

He added that the UAE’s tolerance principles represent its fundamental pillars and deeply-rooted approach, which are based upon acceptance of the other, openness and coexistence.

He added that the historic joint visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, would contribute to promoting communal harmony and uniting mankind, thus bridging the widening gap between religions, sects and races, and leading to stability and world peace.