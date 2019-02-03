UAE is role model of cultural rapprochement, says Nusseibeh

  • Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, said that the Global Conference of Human Fraternity, which brings together more than 7,000 guests, clergymen, scholars and thinkers from across religions, faiths and cultures, seeks to implement practical programmes to inculcate compassion and fraternity among humans, and spread the values of tolerance.
Nusseibeh said that the UAE's principled approach towards tolerance, co-existence of cultures and faiths and dialogue had enhanced the country's pioneering stature as a model of cultural rapprochement. 
 
He added that the UAE’s tolerance principles represent its fundamental pillars and deeply-rooted approach, which are based upon acceptance of the other, openness and coexistence. 
 
He added that the historic joint visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, would contribute to promoting communal harmony and uniting mankind, thus bridging the widening gap between religions, sects and races, and leading to stability and world peace. 